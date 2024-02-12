Over 100 portraits on display commemorate overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom

When Zachary Ikaika Bantolina was 11 years old, he attended the centennial commemoration of the American overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom at ʻIolani Palace.

His mother told him to sit and observe Native Hawaiian activist and scholar Haunani-Kay Trask deliver a speech to more than 10,000 people.

"I remember this one lady being so bombastic in her speech," Batolina said. "I remember her saying, 'We are not American,' and she kept saying that. You see the people at the rally and at the pavilions standing up saying 'eō' or clapping."

Courtesy Of HoMA There are 108 portraits of Native Hawaiian community leaders at an exhibit on Oʻahu.

More than three decades later, the now 41-year-old Bantolina is part of an exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art. His face is one of 108 lifesize photographic portraits of Native Hawaiian community leaders throughout Hawaiʻi.

Kapulani Landgraf is the eyes behind the lens and the artist of the exhibit, "ʻAuʻa," which means to hold fast and to never be caught.

"It's like a metaphor for all of these people," Landgraf said.

It's been 131 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and over 30 years since the U.S. government issued a formal apology. But the anniversary of the overthrow brings a poignant reminder of Hawaiʻi's past.

The exhibit was inspired by Trask, whom Landgraf described as fearless and whose photo is also displayed in the gallery.

Within each portrait reads, "We are not American" and "He Hawaiʻi Mau a Mau" — translated to "I am Hawaiian, for now and forever."

Landgraf, who began the project in 2018, said she thought eight people would participate in getting their portraits taken.

"This was the most difficult project I've ever done," she said.

"They didn't feel comfortable saying 'We are not American' and putting it on their face." She explained that's why the saying "He Hawaiʻi Mau a Mau" was added to the portraits.

Additionally, each photograph doesn't have the names of the individuals. Landgraf said she intentionally did that to engage the viewers with each person.

Because there are no glass frames to protect the images, Landgraf created her take on a barrier.

Courtesy Of HoMA The fish-shaped chain lining the stanchions in front of the portraits is designed to be a reminder for museum-goers to view from afar.

Dozens of stanchions have zip ties in the shape of fish to block people from touching the photographs. Landgraf said she made it into the shape of DNA to link the people in the pictures to their Native Hawaiian ancestry.

The names of kūpuna, along with the chain-like materials, symbolize protection.

"It's all about the lāhui and it's that collective voice, that collective conviction, that is really to correct the wrong," she said.

The photographs set a tone for interpretation.

Puni Jackson, whose portrait is in the gallery, said her face looks different now compared to the day of the 1993 speech. She was 17 years old during that time.

She teared up as she reminisced on that day and the efforts of reckoning her Indigenous identity over the years.

"So different from what my face looks like in this exhibition, and it's definitely been worth the fight," Jackson said. "The dream that we were setting down in that moment, much of it has come to pass. We're not finished dreaming. We're still moving forward. I love how many young faces are here."

Landgraf said the 108 photographs will be the original set. She hopes that the exhibit will resonate with future generations.

The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 15.

