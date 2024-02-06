The Conversation: HPR chief to step down; Oʻahu's last lighthouse keeper
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR President and General Manager José A. Fajardo will be stepping down on July 31, due to his ongoing battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Denis Salle and Annie Kaneshiro of the Consular Corps Hawaiʻi celebrate the organization's 200th anniversary
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo covers plans for a new crisis center on Oʻahu that aims to provide care without sending people to jail or the hospital
- Ron Cianfarani, the final Makapu’u Point Lighthouse keeper, reflects on his past service