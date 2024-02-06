© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: HPR chief to step down; Oʻahu's last lighthouse keeper

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST
Built in 1909, the Makapu’u lighthouse on Oʻahu became fully automated in 1974. It is maintained by the Coast Guard's Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu. (Dec. 31, 2015)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR President and General Manager José A. Fajardo will be stepping down on July 31, due to his ongoing battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Denis Salle and Annie Kaneshiro of the Consular Corps Hawaiʻi celebrate the organization's 200th anniversary
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo covers plans for a new crisis center on Oʻahu that aims to provide care without sending people to jail or the hospital
  • Ron Cianfarani, the final Makapu’u Point Lighthouse keeper, reflects on his past service
The Conversation historyhealth
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
