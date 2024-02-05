The Conversation: Panel discusses how to take action on climate change

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The changes in our climate are growing more evident every day: shrinking shorelines, extreme rain events, and heightened fire risk due to drought. The crisis can feel overwhelming, so how can we as individuals and a community act to help?

We tackle this topic with our panel of guests:



Dr. Chip Fletcher , interim dean of the School of Earth Science, Oceans & Technology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Dr. Clay Trauernicht, professor at UH Mānoa specializing in wildland fire and ecosystem care.

Matthew Gonser, chief resilience officer and executive director at the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, for the City and County of Honolulu.

