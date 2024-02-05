© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Panel discusses how to take action on climate change

By Yunji de Nies
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:45 AM HST
Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.
County of Maui
Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The changes in our climate are growing more evident every day: shrinking shorelines, extreme rain events, and heightened fire risk due to drought. The crisis can feel overwhelming, so how can we as individuals and a community act to help?

We tackle this topic with our panel of guests:

Ask a question during the live call-in show at 877-941-3689. Lines will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Email a comment to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

