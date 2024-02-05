The Conversation: Panel discusses how to take action on climate change
The changes in our climate are growing more evident every day: shrinking shorelines, extreme rain events, and heightened fire risk due to drought. The crisis can feel overwhelming, so how can we as individuals and a community act to help?
We tackle this topic with our panel of guests:
- Dr. Chip Fletcher, interim dean of the School of Earth Science, Oceans & Technology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
- Dr. Clay Trauernicht, professor at UH Mānoa specializing in wildland fire and ecosystem care.
- Matthew Gonser, chief resilience officer and executive director at the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, for the City and County of Honolulu.
