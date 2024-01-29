© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Future of Chinatown; Women in UH esports

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 29, 2024 at 11:48 AM HST
Jasperdo
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR takes a tour of Honolulu's Chinatown to hear from lawmakers and community members about the neighborhood's growth in the new year
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at facilities for public charter schools
  • Sociologist Heidi Nicholls shares her research into the lives of workers who constructed the Red Hill underground fuel facility
  • Women of UH Esports founder Madeline Gilbert on expanding opportunities in the gaming industry
  • San Francisco Palace Hotel General Manager Angie Clifton talks about the legacy of a pair of throne chairs gifted by King Kalākaua, who died at the hotel 133 years ago
The Conversation historyUniversity of Hawai‘iNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
