The Conversation: Future of Chinatown; Women in UH esports
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR takes a tour of Honolulu's Chinatown to hear from lawmakers and community members about the neighborhood's growth in the new year
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at facilities for public charter schools
- Sociologist Heidi Nicholls shares her research into the lives of workers who constructed the Red Hill underground fuel facility
- Women of UH Esports founder Madeline Gilbert on expanding opportunities in the gaming industry
- San Francisco Palace Hotel General Manager Angie Clifton talks about the legacy of a pair of throne chairs gifted by King Kalākaua, who died at the hotel 133 years ago