© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: The Falls of Clyde; Niʻihau's history

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:22 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Falls of Clyde at Honolulu Harbor
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - Falls of Clyde at Honolulu Harbor

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi breaks down why the Office of Hawaiian Affairs wants the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority dissolved
  • The Friends of Falls of Clyde President Bruce McEwan shares challenges in the effort to get the historic vessel back to Scotland
  • Hawaiʻi historian John Clark combs through nūpepa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi for his new book Niʻihau Place Names
  • Lurana O’Malley, professor of theater at the University of Hawaiʻi, directs the new play "Aitu Fafine" by Victoria Nalani Knuebuhl, which gives a supernatural spin to Robert Louis Stevenson's time in Sāmoa
Tags
The Conversation historyFalls of ClydeOffice of Hawaiian Affairs
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes