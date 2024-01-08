© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui economy recovery; Lahaina historical sites

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 8, 2024 at 11:03 AM HST
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • DBEDT Director James Tokioka offers insights from the first meeting of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new HECO rate structure that has rooftop solar industry advocates worried | Full Story
  • Lahaina Restoration Foundation Executive Director Theo Morrison talks about efforts underway to restore several historic properties amid heavy rain forecasts
  • Maui District Family Court Judge Adrianne Heely Caires named one of 60 "Courageous Judges" for her work in the community in the aftermath of the Kula fire
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
