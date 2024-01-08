© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lahaina Restoration Foundation's plan to restore salvageable historic buildings

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:26 PM HST
A burnt car is seen near the remains of the Masters' Reading Room in burn zone 11A on Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
AP
A burnt car is seen near the remains of the Masters' Reading Room in burn zone 11A on Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Skies are dark and rains are starting to come down across the state just as efforts are about to get underway to shore up several historic properties in Lahaina.

The good news is that five of the historic structures that burned in the recent wildfires have stone or coral walls that are still standing. But two, the Baldwin Home and the Masters' Reading Room, need immediate attention — and could be affected by heavy rains.

The Conversation talked to Theo Morrison from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation to learn more. She also shared the history behind some of the buildings.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation history2023 Maui firesMaui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
