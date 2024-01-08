Lahaina Restoration Foundation's plan to restore salvageable historic buildings

Skies are dark and rains are starting to come down across the state just as efforts are about to get underway to shore up several historic properties in Lahaina.

The good news is that five of the historic structures that burned in the recent wildfires have stone or coral walls that are still standing. But two, the Baldwin Home and the Masters' Reading Room, need immediate attention — and could be affected by heavy rains.

The Conversation talked to Theo Morrison from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation to learn more. She also shared the history behind some of the buildings.

