The Conversation: Army updates the Mililani Mauka fire; Maui student impacted by fire contemplates coming home
- Army Col. R.J. Garcia shares how the military is assisting with fighting the wildfire burning in Mililani Mauka
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair takes a look at what lawmakers are facing with addressing Hawaiʻi's wildfire risk in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Oʻahu's Chief Resilience Officer, Matt Gonser, discusses the city's new Climate Adaptation Strategy plan for Oʻahu
- College student Keeana Villamar shares how her family was impacted by the Maui wildfires and contemplates returning home to Lāhainā
- HPR Reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi shares more information about the new Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO Stacy Ferreira | Full Story