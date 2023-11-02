Honolulu maps out strategy to deal with climate change in new plan

Hotter temperatures, less rain, and rising sea levels. Those are the realities of climate change. The City and County of Honolulu has drafted a blueprint to deal with future impacts and wants your input.

Matt Gonser, Oʻahu’s chief resilience officer, talked with The Conversation about mapping out our strategy to deal with the changes to come.

The public can comment on the new climate adaptation strategy at in-person and virtual events scheduled throughout November. The first tabling event is on Nov. 2 at the Kailua Farmers Market. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.