© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu maps out strategy to deal with climate change in new plan

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST
This photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources shows a house that collapsed on Oʻahu's north shore, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Shellie Habel/Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources)
Shellie Habel
/
DLNR
FILE - This photo provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a house that collapsed on Oʻahu's north shore on Feb. 28, 2022.

Hotter temperatures, less rain, and rising sea levels. Those are the realities of climate change. The City and County of Honolulu has drafted a blueprint to deal with future impacts and wants your input.

Matt Gonser, Oʻahu’s chief resilience officer, talked with The Conversation about mapping out our strategy to deal with the changes to come.

The public can comment on the new climate adaptation strategy at in-person and virtual events scheduled throughout November. The first tabling event is on Nov. 2 at the Kailua Farmers Market. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation climate changeCity and County of Honolulu
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories