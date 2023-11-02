Army rundown on Mililani Mauka fire and recent training at Dillingham Airfield

The U.S. Army is helping to contain a wildfire in Central Oʻahu that consumed 800 acres in just three days since Monday. Army Col. R.J. Garcia spoke with The Conversation on Wednesday about the Mililani Mauka fire, the training at Dillingham Airfield, and an agreement to open Kolekole Pass for civilian use in the event of an emergency.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.