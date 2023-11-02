© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Army rundown on Mililani Mauka fire and recent training at Dillingham Airfield

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
A Hawaiʻi Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook drops water on the Mililani Mauka wildfire on Nov. 1, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo)

The U.S. Army is helping to contain a wildfire in Central Oʻahu that consumed 800 acres in just three days since Monday. Army Col. R.J. Garcia spoke with The Conversation on Wednesday about the Mililani Mauka fire, the training at Dillingham Airfield, and an agreement to open Kolekole Pass for civilian use in the event of an emergency.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation MilitarysafetyHonolulu Fire Department
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
