10/11/2023: Digital streaming is down for HPR-1. We are investigating the problem. Tune in the old fashioned way — find your frequency here.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Sitting down with Hawaiʻi's senior US senator; Contemporary piece kicks off local opera season

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM HST
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaiʻi, greets supporters at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
FILE - Sen. Brian Schatz greets supporters at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz joins The Conversation for an extended discussion on island issues, including federal funding for the Maui disaster, escalating war in the Middle East, and defueling Red Hill
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton highlights impending changes at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum seeks public input for the state's draft plan to boost connectivity for underserved communities statewide
  • This week's Manu Minute features the rock pigeon, first introduced to the islands over two centuries ago | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre's Lance Inouye shares personal stories and insight about conducting Jack Perla's contemporary one-act, An American Dream. Opening weekend runs Oct. 13-15 at Moanalua High School's Performing Arts Center. Following each of these performances, HOT hosts a talkback session with the opera's composer Jack Perla and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo, members of Honouliuli National Historic Site, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi, and the Jewish community to shed additional insight on Japanese-American incarceration and Jewish persecution
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes