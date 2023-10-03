The Conversation: Small Business Administration recovery centers on Maui; Filmmaker Jean Shim's feature debut at HIFF

We hana hou recent interviews with local authors and writers with Hawaiʻi ties who have made it on our fall reading list: environmental lawyer Julian Aguon's No Country for 8 Spot Butterflies; Hawaiʻi state poet laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall's ʻĀina Hānau, Birth Land; Big Island native Jasmin Iolani Hakes' Hula; and keiki author Kaylin George's Aloha Everything

Listen • 52:02