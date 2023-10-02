© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: House subcommittee on fires; Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's conference and Maui recovery

By Bill Dorman,
Catherine Cruz
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • HPR's Bill Dorman reveals more on the House subcommittee testimony on Maui fires
  • Honolulu Civil Beatreporter Megan Tagamigives a Reality Check on education choices in West Maui following the fires | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Interim Head Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi talks about the two-day conference and approaches to bolster tourism in Maui
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio on the debates surrounding the rebranding of the state art museum to Capitol Modern
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHawaiʻi Tourism Authoritymuseum
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
