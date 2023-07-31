The Conversation: Celebrating Sovereignty Restoration Day; Hawaiʻi and the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon details the process of training military personnel for the Red Hill defueling | Full Story
- Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi community organizer Rebekah Garrison discusses Sovereignty Restoration Day, or La Hoʻi Hoʻi Ea, in light of the Red Hill water crisis
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton provides a Reality Check on Gov. Josh Green's emergency proclamation to speed up construction to solve housing crisis | Full Story
- The 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement brings Hawaiʻi leaders together in support of the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act