The Conversation: Health Dept. invites public to Red Hill meetings; New crime novel set in 1950s Honolulu
- State Health Department Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho on the public invitation to talk about the defueling plan for the military’s Red Hill Underground Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Deputy Editor Matthew Leonard has a Reality Check on the community frustration over illegal game rooms in Oʻahu | Full Story
- Local author Scott Kikkawa talks to The Conversation about his crime novel "Char Siu" and territorial days of 1950s Hawai'i
- WAMU in Washington, D.C., covers Hālau Nohona Hawaiʻi in Maryland and The Conversation talks to its co-founder Kaimana Chee about sharing Hawaiian culture