The Conversation: Big Island Jazz and Music Festival's 10th anniversary; Local motorcycle racer sets world record
- State Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson talks about our prison staffing crisis with HPR's Sabrina Bodon | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Striker gives a Reality Check lawmakers' failure to fund a pedestrian highway for Kihei High School | Full Story
- W.M. Keck Observatory astronomer Devin Chu talks with The Conversation about young lonely stars flying solo at the center of our Milky Way
- Motorcycle racer Jack Cambra Jr. sets a record with the world's first 9-second quarter mile on an Indian street bike
- Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival founder Ken Burgmaier talks about its 10th anniversary