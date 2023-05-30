© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Big Island Jazz and Music Festival's 10th anniversary; Local motorcycle racer sets world record

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM HST
  • State Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson talks about our prison staffing crisis with HPR's Sabrina Bodon | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Striker gives a Reality Check lawmakers' failure to fund a pedestrian highway for Kihei High School | Full Story
  • W.M. Keck Observatory astronomer Devin Chu talks with The Conversation about young lonely stars flying solo at the center of our Milky Way
  • Motorcycle racer Jack Cambra Jr. sets a record with the world's first 9-second quarter mile on an Indian street bike
  • Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival founder Ken Burgmaier talks about its 10th anniversary
The Conversation prisonJazzsportsastronomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
