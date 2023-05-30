© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Jack Cambra Jr. on making history with the first 9-second Indian street bike

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM HST
Jack Cambra Jr.
/
Instagram

Hundreds gathered to take in the high-speed action at the 4th Annual Memorial Day Drag Races in Hilo this past Memorial Day weekend.

Among them was Oʻahu's Jack Cambra Jr., who makes his living as a strength and conditioning coach, but his first love is the race track.

He comes from a family with racing in its blood and recently made history with the world’s first nine-second Indian street bike.

So what does it take to muster up the courage and adrenaline to rocket a quarter mile on two wheels in under 10 seconds? The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Cambra in our studio to go inside the mind of a racer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation sportsHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
