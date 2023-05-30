Jack Cambra Jr. on making history with the first 9-second Indian street bike

Hundreds gathered to take in the high-speed action at the 4th Annual Memorial Day Drag Races in Hilo this past Memorial Day weekend.

Among them was Oʻahu's Jack Cambra Jr., who makes his living as a strength and conditioning coach, but his first love is the race track.

He comes from a family with racing in its blood and recently made history with the world’s first nine-second Indian street bike.

So what does it take to muster up the courage and adrenaline to rocket a quarter mile on two wheels in under 10 seconds? The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Cambra in our studio to go inside the mind of a racer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2023.


