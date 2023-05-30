Hilo astronomer reveals research on the behavior of young stars seen from Maunakea

A new discovery out of UCLA's Galactic Center Orbits Initiative found that stars that were once believed to come in pairs actually merge together due to a supermassive black hole.

Devin Chu, a Hilo-born astronomer, led a 10-year survey of young stars near the center of the Milky Way Galaxy using the Keck Observatory on Maunakea.

Chu found that the black holes are nearly 15 times the size of the sun. Young stars, which can be found throughout the galaxy, hold different characteristics once they encounter these black holes, he said.

"What's interesting is that we find these young stars and they seem to behave differently than young massive stars in other parts of the galaxy. And we think this really has to speak to the environment they're in next to the supermassive black hole," Chu said.

By correlating activity in space to life on Earth, Chu said it's interesting to explore how "things take place have very dramatic effects in physical processes that we think we understand."

He added that these black holes are nothing to worry about and that humans remain 20,000 light years from this particular galaxy. However, he said it's possible that fast-paced these stars will be visible from Earth in a couple of years.

Especially for those interested in astronomy, Chu advises them to get involved in the community.

"It's just a matter of taking it, being able to really just make those connections with those and find those that are willing to help each other and, and that can go a long way to just continuing either a career in astronomy, or even just something related, whether it's in the sciences or even nonsciences, but forming these connections," he said.

Chu spoke with The Conversation’s Stephanie Han about this strange solitary life of the young stars at our Milky Way’s center and offers more encouraging advice to young astronomers.

