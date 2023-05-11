The Conversation: Homeless count increases on Oʻahu; Kamehameha and HPU award simultaneous degrees
- Partners In Care Executive Director Laura Thielen discusses the Point-in-Time count on homelessness on Oʻahu
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore reports on Skyline, the new Honolulu rail service | Full Story
- Kamehameha Schools and Hawaiʻi Pacific University graduate students with associate degrees before they get their high school diplomas
- Oral history project by John Taukave and University of Hawaiʻi Professor Vilsoni Hereniko focuses on their home, Rotuma a tiny island that is part of Fiji
- Foodland CEO Jenai Wall discusses the local supermarket chain's 75th anniversary