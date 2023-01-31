Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: FBI scam warnings; Flooding impacts in Maui County

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangStephanie Han
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST
kauai_flooding.jpg
Dan Boss
/
Facebook
Flooded streets on Moloka'i from a severe storm that struck the island on January 29, 2023.
  • FBI Agent-in-Charge Steven Merrill gives an update on recruiting efforts as well as sextortion scams and other schemes targeting Hawaiʻi residents
  • Molokaʻi farmer and University of Hawaiʻi agricultural researcher Glenn Teves shares some of the impacts he's seen after recent storms and flooding across Maui County
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair looks at efforts to get the State to be more transparent about the deaths of inmates in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi spotlights a Native Hawaiian girls soccer team getting ready for international competition
  • The Popolo Project Executive Director Akieme Glenn discusses the upcoming Honolulu African-American Film Festival and Black history in Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
