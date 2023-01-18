The Conversation: EPA gives update on Red Hill spills; DHHL director talks future housing projects
- EPA Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director-Region 9, Amy Miller, gives an update on the Red Hill spills and invites the public to a town square about the clean-up effort
- Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson discusses getting more Native Hawaiian beneficiaries off the waitlist and onto homestead land
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra uncovers more conflicts with the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting's inspectors | Full Story
- Architect Glenn Mason details his work alongside a group of aliʻi trusts to maintain Mauna ʻAla, the Royal Mausoleum of Hawaii
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on the latest efforts to combat gender-based violence against women including those of Native Hawaiian descent