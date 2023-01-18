EPA to host evening town hall on Red Hill consent order

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a town hall-style event Wednesday evening regarding Red Hill.

The EPA will discuss its ongoing consent agreement with the U.S. Navy to defuel the Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The Red Hill administrative consent order was signed in December, but the public has until Feb. 6 to submit comments.

The order requires improvements to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system and other maintenance in line with state Department of Health orders.

The DOH has stated that they will not comment on the 2023 Proposed Administrative Consent Order at the town hall, but will be there to provide the public with updates on their emergency order to close the fuel facilities.

The in-person town hall will be held at the Oʻahu Veterans Center at 1298 Kukila St. from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The town hall will be open to the public, aired on ʻŌlelo TV and available online.

The EPA will also host an open house with info booths in the same location tomorrow.