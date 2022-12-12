Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Heiress Kawānanakoa dies; Eruption prompts homeowner's insurance review

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM HST
Abigail Kawananakoa
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
/
AP
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawānanakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse. A foundation working to ensure that Kawānanakoa's fortune goes toward benefiting Native Hawaiian causes now wants to stop an auction of items belonging to the heiress some consider a princess. Attorneys for the foundation are asking a judge to stop the auction before a conservator to handle Kawānanakoa's finances is named.
  • The passing of Abigail Kawānanakoa is announced by ʻIolani Palace Executive Director Paula Akana and Hailama Farden of Hale O Nā Aliʻi Hawaiʻi on the steps of ʻIolani Palace | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses where the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is at with awarding its marketing contract after the conclusion of the recent Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference | Full Story
  • Sam Thomsen, the head of the Compliance and Enforcement Branch of the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, talks about how Hawaiʻi Island homeowners can ensure they're covered in the event the Maunaloa eruption threatens homes
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at the state's renewed efforts to revamp the official list of harmful weeds in the islands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Two Big Island conservation scientists, Greg Asner and Robin Martin, talk about their experience working on a documentary exploring Pope Francis' message about the climate crisis entitled, The Letter: A Message for our Earth.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiian RoyaltyMaunaloaenvironmentclimate change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
