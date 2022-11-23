The Conversation: What's next for rail?; Curbing substance abuse on Kauaʻi
- Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina has the outlook on the next face of construction for the Honolulu rail project
- Keala Foundation founder Aaron Hoff on efforts to curb substance abuse amongst young people on Kauaʻi
- Honolulu Civil Beat Kirstin Downey covers new survey data showing that hundreds of Honolulu high rises fail to meet "acceptable" safety standards | Full Story
- Artist Chris Reiner's new multimedia exhibit THE COVIDIANS works to find meaning of pandemic life
- Manu Minute gets the "gobble-gobble" going early with the call of the wild turkey
- Mixologist and "Drink Masters" judge Julie Reiner on what's hot in holiday cocktails