The Conversation: Climate conference continues negotiations; Students look to save UH music program
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses the sticking points in the negotiations at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27
- Celeste Connors, the executive director of Hawaii Green Growth, reflects on why action plans and blueprints to deal with rising sea levels and global warming are essential
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter James Gonser takes a look at one way Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is attempting to rebuild community trust in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Ethnomusicology graduate Teri Skillman discusses rallying support to keep it the program from closing after the recent passing of its founder
- Carol Culver, original Grease cast member and the director of Hawaii Children's Theatre's musical Seussical, talks about working with children and the return of live theater to Kauai