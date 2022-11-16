Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hospital staffing shortage; Rena Owen wins HIFF award

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:46 PM HST
In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo an ambulance sits outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
  • Healthcare Association of Hawaii recognizes health care staffing crisis underscored by record-high patient numbers, vows to roll out education programs
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube reports on Jill Tokuda's induction into national politics
  • HPR's Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses voter fraud investigation on the Big Island
  • Trailblazing actress Rena Owen wins Pasifika Award at the Hawai'i International Film Festival and reflects on New Zealand movie industry
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation.
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation.
