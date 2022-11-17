Nurse training programs aim to boost local supply amid ongoing shortage

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii just released its report about ongoing staff shortages in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. Right now, on any given day, there are about 600 traveling nurses working in the state.

The Conversation spoke with Bridget Lai, manager of clinical education for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, to learn more about one of the programs using high-tech medical mannequins to train local nurses. Nursing students Shawnee Baker and Brooke Yee also shared their experience getting hands-on training.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.