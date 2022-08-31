The Conversation: Addressing local environmental issues; History of Jonas Salk and his polio vaccine
- Environmental Protection Agency, Region 9 administrator Martha Guzman and Hawaiʻi Department of Health Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho discuss Red Hill, cesspools and Maunakea | Full Story
- Honolulu businessman and philanthropist John Henry Felix shares the history of polio and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of a polio vaccine | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore on the next phase of Honolulu rail: a rigorous, 90-day train test on the tracks | Full Story
- Contributing editor Neal Milner shines a light on downtown Honolulu amid a changing COVID landscape | Richard Florida's CityLab article "Why Downtown Won't Die" | Full Story
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi follows developments over a proposed South Kona luxury project | Full Story