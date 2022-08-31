Donate
US Environmental Protection Agency talks Red Hill, cesspools and Maunakea

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST
Halawa Stream navy water flushing
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - The Navy discharged treated water into the Halawa Stream. (Jan. 30, 2022)

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 9 Office covering the West Coast and the Pacific is on the Big Island, making her first visit to Maunakea. Martha Guzman is also trying to get the word out about new federal money to improve water infrastructure for underserved communities — specifically getting 87,000 people off of cesspool systems.

The Conversation spoke with her and Kathleen Ho, environmental deputy director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, about Maunakea, cesspools and the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
