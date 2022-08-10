The Conversation: Inflation impacts restaurants and bars; Windward restaurant gets creative with noodles
- Doug Harris of the Harris Group describes the impact of inflation on Hawaiʻi's bars and restaurants
- Adela Visitacion and Richard Chan of Adela's Country Eatery serves noodles made with ulu, kalo, moringa
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair explains why Pacific Islanders lack access to kidney transplants | Full Story
- Honokaʻa High School seniors Kaiya Lawrence-Spencer, Justin Cootey, and Derek Gomes, and junior Ikeʻao Kapeliʻela share their experiences with alternative education—and their hopes for the future
- Comedian Tig Notaro prepares for her Hawaiʻi Theatre show as part of her "Hello, Again" tour