The Conversation: Break-in at Damien Memorial School; Reacting to Supreme Court limits on EPA

Published July 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST
  • Former FBI agent and current president at Damien Memorial School Arnold Laanui shares how he plans to deal with a recent break-in at the school
  • Deputy Solicitor General Ewan Raynor speaks out about the Supreme Court's restrictions on the EPA from the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore reveals the latest problems with the Honolulu rail project | Full Story
  • Local artist Shar Tuiosa, or Punky Aloha, prepares for a book signing event for her new children's book

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
