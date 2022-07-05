The Conversation: Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau discusses Red Hill fuel leak

After the U.S. Navy released its investigation report into last year’s leaks at its Red Hill fuel storage facility, Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau sat down with the pages. The report details how thousands of gallons of jet fuel leaked into the drinking water of more than 93,000 people.

Lau has repeatedly expressed his disappointment with the Navy regarding Red Hill. On Tuesday, he sat down with The Conversation to answer your questions.

