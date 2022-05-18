The Conversation: Covid update from Health Department; Local mom shares son's mental health challenges
- Dr. Libby Char, Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, discusses the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the public can help get case counts down | Full Story
- National Wildlife Health Center biologist and avian disease specialist Thierry Work shares how to spot and report wild birds who may be infected with avian flu | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassio Ordonio dives deeper into the shortlist of candidates for Hawaiʻi school superintendent in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kamehameha Schools Director of Asset Management Marissa Harman shares an update on where they are with converting cesspools to wastewater systems on their properties | Full Story
- Local mom Jackie Jackson shares her experience dealing with her son's mental health challenges as a way of shining a light on Children's Mental Health Acceptance Month | Full Story