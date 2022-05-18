Donate
The Conversation: Covid update from Health Department; Local mom shares son's mental health challenges

Published May 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM HST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  Dr. Libby Char, Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, discusses the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the public can help get case counts down
  National Wildlife Health Center biologist and avian disease specialist Thierry Work shares how to spot and report wild birds who may be infected with avian flu
  Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassio Ordonio dives deeper into the shortlist of candidates for Hawaiʻi school superintendent in today's Reality Check
  Kamehameha Schools Director of Asset Management Marissa Harman shares an update on where they are with converting cesspools to wastewater systems on their properties
  Local mom Jackie Jackson shares her experience dealing with her son's mental health challenges as a way of shining a light on Children's Mental Health Acceptance Month

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
