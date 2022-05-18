Local mom shares experience dealing with her son's mental health challenges

About 13,000 Hawaiʻi youth experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. But more than half, approximately 7,000, did not receive treatment or a mental health assessment.

Experts say children and adolescents are more likely to seek help when accessing mental health services is destigmatized. Jackie Jackson is a parent of two adult sons and legal guardian of a young daughter. Her first-hand experience dealing with her son’s mental health challenges led her to become a Certified Parent Support Provider with Hawaii Families As Allies. She sat down with The Conversation to share that story.

