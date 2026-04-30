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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Eddie Henderson - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:15 PM HST
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eddie henderson

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes trumpet monster Eddie Henderson for his first-ever appearance on the show. Eddie is hitting Hawaiʻi Island for the upcoming Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival, performing May 16th, at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. Eddie has a pretty wild background — as a medical doctor, as a guy who had Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis factor into his childhood experiences, and of course, ended up as part of the band with Herbie Hancock, among other chapters in his fascinating life. We explore it in this fun conversation ahead of his return to Hawaiʻi.

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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
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