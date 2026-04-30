Eddie Henderson - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes trumpet monster Eddie Henderson for his first-ever appearance on the show. Eddie is hitting Hawaiʻi Island for the upcoming Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival, performing May 16th, at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. Eddie has a pretty wild background — as a medical doctor, as a guy who had Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis factor into his childhood experiences, and of course, ended up as part of the band with Herbie Hancock, among other chapters in his fascinating life. We explore it in this fun conversation ahead of his return to Hawaiʻi.