Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Albert Mazibuko Remembrance — Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers up some powerful storytelling and music, as we say a final aloha to Albert Mazibuko, leader of Ladysmith Black Mambazo for decades, who recently passed away at 77. The band were popularized around the world via the Graceland album by Paul Simon, and had a place in the heart of Nelson Mandela, too, among many topics covered when the South Africa vocal group performed in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio in 2017. We offer highlights today, and the complete interview video below.