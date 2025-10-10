The Yardbirds' Chris Dreja Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence says aloha to another treasured guest: from The Yardbirds, rhythm guitarist/bassist Chris Dreja is remembered today. Chris passed last week at 79; he'd had strokes in 2012 and 2013, and retired from performing.

It's hard to describe the innovative role this band played beyond having had Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page all as guitarists over a short period of time. But their songwriting pushed boundaries, and we share highlights of both some of that music, plus two interviews. Both were recorded in 2011 when The Yardbirds' modern incarnation was coming to the islands.

Today, we feature some of an advance phoner, reaching Chris in London, and then some of their backstage chat from prior to a Honolulu gig at Hawaiian Brian's, which also included drummer Jim McCarty. A standout story involves Peter Grant, the manager who would go on to not only manage Led Zeppelin, but also dramatically change the equation for artist compensation at concerts.

Hear the complete 2011 phone interview.

Watch the complete 2011 backstage interview below.