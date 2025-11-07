The Ohio Players' Diamond Williams - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a true funk legend - Ohio Players longtime drummer Diamond Williams. This brand new interview is centered around the band trying to get into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. That organization has sparked enormous controversy over the years with who is in, and who is not in, their collection of artists.

For whatever reasoning, the mighty OP, as many fans may refer to them as, have not been included. We hear about their quest, their petition at theofficialohioplayers.com, and some supporting evidence! Storytelling today gets us up close like never before with Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5!

More with Diamond:

Watch Dave and Diamond in 2017!

Hear Dave and Diamond in a 2017 phoner.

Hear the complete new interview.

