Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Grateful Dead's Donna Jean Godchaux Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM HST
FILE - Donna Jean Godchaux of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
/
Invision
FILE - Donna Jean Godchaux of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence celebrates the life of 2008 guest Donna Jean Godchaux of the Grateful Dead. She passed earlier this week at 78, and had been a huge part of the Dead sound in the 1970s.

Today we not only sample a bunch of different classic Dead featuring Donna, but stories she generously told us about her experiences with Elvis Presley, and very personal times with the Grateful Dead. That included sailing on the Nile in Egypt after the Dead's landmark pyramid concerts. The full interview is here.

Related:

Bob Weir with Dave - on the lawn at the Tweeter Center, Mansfield, MA 2001; that night in the dressing room after the show; a September 2001 phoner; a pre-concert chat at the Worcester Palladium in September 2001; a 2004 phoner.

Phil Lesh with Dave - backstage in 2001 at the Orpheum, Boston, MA; 2005 phoner; 2024 remembrance.

Mickey Hart with Dave - 2004 phoner.

Bill Kreutzmann - 2010 phoner, 2023 phoner.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
