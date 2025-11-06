Grateful Dead's Donna Jean Godchaux Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence celebrates the life of 2008 guest Donna Jean Godchaux of the Grateful Dead. She passed earlier this week at 78, and had been a huge part of the Dead sound in the 1970s.

Today we not only sample a bunch of different classic Dead featuring Donna, but stories she generously told us about her experiences with Elvis Presley, and very personal times with the Grateful Dead. That included sailing on the Nile in Egypt after the Dead's landmark pyramid concerts. The full interview is here.

