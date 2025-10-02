© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Delfeayo Marsalis - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a member of one of the royal families of New Orleans. Trombone player Delfeayo Marsalis kicks off the Maui Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday at the Ritz Kapalua.

He shares some fun stories going all the way back to his years at Berklee College of Music in Boston, including a road trip down to D.C. with the late great Roy Hargrove along for the ride! A must-hear story!

Also hear the complete conversation.

How about Delfeayo in the studio back in the day! This was 2017:

And he was on a long time ago, too!

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
