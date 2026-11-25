The Pacific region's push for a stronger result at the United Nations global climate talks has failed — again. Last-minute negotiations ran overtime in Turkey over the weekend.

Pacific Island leaders were at the front of the charge for stronger action against fossil fuels to meet the challenges of global warming, and there was unity in their position.

Fiji's climate and environment secretary said the Pacific region's priorities had been negotiated in Fiji and Tuvalu ahead of the two-week U.N. Climate summit in Turkey.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply disappointed" that the summit, also known as COP31, ended without consensus.

He added "the take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis."

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine identified "fossil fuel interest" as the main cause of delayed climate action.

A regional advisory group called "The Pacific Elders' Voice" said the lack of agreement at the climate meeting was "especially concerning to the Pacific."

Tuvalu's Climate Change Minister told reporters after the collapse of the talks that his island nation was not happy with the state of negotiations and did not "accept the lack of ambition" at COP31.