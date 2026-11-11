Pacific News Minute: PNG suggests family child limit to curb infrastructure woes

Population demographics are a crucial part of economic development for countries around the world. The leader of one Pacific Island nation is linking that to the importance of family planning.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said his country will be introducing a National Family Planning Policy.

The main headline: suggesting a limit of no more than three children per family.

He said the policy aims to curb uncontrolled demographic expansion, prevent unplanned pregnancies, and reduce economic burdens on rural households.

The Papua New Guinea newspaper The National reported Marape said keeping the family size in check is important for prosperity at home, and critical for the health of mothers.

PNG's National Statistics Office said the country's total population has reached 10.2 million people, with an average annual population growth rate of 2.6%.

The government said the growth of more than 180,000 people annually was placing a critical strain on infrastructure, schools and health services.

According to Marape, managing the birth rate was essential for generating a long-term positive economic impact for families and protecting the wellbeing of mothers throughout the country.

It was not yet clear how the government was going to persuade citizens to limit the size of their families.