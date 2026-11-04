Pacific News Minute: 5 people rescued after months at sea

Five people, including two children, have been found alive near a remote island in the central Pacific. Their boat had been missing for three months.

The survivors were caught in a storm, and drifted about 3,300 miles east from their starting point. They were part of a group of nine who set off on July 30 on what was meant to be just a one-hour crossing between two islands in the Federated States of Micronesia,

The U.S. Coast Guard in Micronesia suspended its search on Aug. 9 after 10 days, covering 25,000 nautical miles with the help of U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft.

Australia's ABC News reports that on Sunday, villagers on Fanning Island in Kiribati spotted the drifting boat and rescued the five people on board.

Kiribati is located about halfway between Hawaiʻi and Australia.

Photos and videos of the five were posted online on Sunday, shortly after they were brought ashore.

Members of the group have not yet talked publicly about their ordeal and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Family members in Micronesia told ABC News they have been in contact with some of the group.

There has been no public disclosure about what happened to the other four people.