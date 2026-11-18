A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau projected major population declines in American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands by the end of the century.

The report said American Samoa will lose nearly two-thirds of its 2026 population by 2100. Guam was expected to lose nearly 40% of its population, and the Northern Mariana Islands nearly 20%.

The Census Bureau attributed the projected declines to falling birth rates and continued outmigration, with more people leaving than moving into the territories since 2000.

In the Northern Mariana Islands, the population had been declining for more than 25 years, while American Samoa's decline began around 2010. Guam's population was not projected to begin falling until 2030.

Right to Democracy is a nonprofit organization that advocates for equity and self-determination in the U.S. territories. It said the projections highlight the consequences of the territories' unequal political relationship with Washington, D.C.

Radio New Zealand reported the organization also expressed concern about proposed changes to U.S. Census procedures.

The Census Bureau said its projections reflect current demographic trends and assumptions about future births, deaths, and migration, rather than guaranteed population outcomes.