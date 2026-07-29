Pacific News Minute: Nauru plans to open embassy in Israel

A South Pacific country has announced plans to open an embassy in Israel.

Nauru is one of the smallest nations in the world, with a population of about 12,000.

A statement from its government said that "a diplomatic presence in Israel will serve as an essential platform for advancing [Nauru's] foreign policy priorities, promoting sustainable development, and deepening bilateral engagement with one of the region's key partners."

The statement did not specify which city the embassy would be established in, but Israel's foreign minister said it would be in Jerusalem.

Fiji and Papua New Guinea are among several countries which have diplomatic missions in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv. This is controversial because the Israelis and Palestinians both claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Fiji opened its embassy in Jerusalem last September. Fiji also reaffirmed its support for a peaceful two-state solution "where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in dignity and security."

In January, Israel said that Samoa will open an embassy in Jerusalem this year.

The Israeli government has a formal policy of offering incentives to countries willing to open embassies in Jerusalem, including financial support for relocation and setup costs.