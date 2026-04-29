Pacific News Minute: Marshall Islands cut office hours to save energy

The Marshall Islands is taking a novel approach to save energy. It's focused on government offices, closing hours, and air conditioning.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is leading to early closure of government offices in the Marshall Islands. Marianas Variety reports most offices will close at 3 p.m. to reduce the strain on the country’s supply of diesel fuel.

It's all part of a 90-day government emergency policy, which notes that the biggest single draw on the public power grid is air conditioning.

When the offices close, all air conditioning will be turned off, along with lights and anything else that uses electricity.

Government offices will remain open during the lunch hour, allowing workers to operate seven hours daily instead of the usual eight.

All essential services are exempted from the closure order, including public schools, the College of the Marshall Islands and hospitals.

Government workers will be working for only 30 hours each week, but they will continue to be paid for a full week of work.

The order also requires that within 90 days, “every agency must compile a complete inventory of their air conditioning units. They must also secure a maintenance contract and schedule to ensure filters are cleaned every two-to-four weeks.”