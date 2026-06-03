Pacific News Minute: Palau president to co-chair ocean planning conference in Tokyo

A conference this week in Tokyo on ocean planning and management is drawing leaders from more than two-dozen island countries. It's being led by the head of a Pacific Island nation.

Palau's President is co-chairing the gathering, which will focus on climate resilience and the management of marine resources. The inaugural Island States Ocean Summit is expected to draw about 300 people.

This includes heads of state, ministers, senior officials, and representatives from the United Nations.

The UN is one of the sponsors, along with the Japanese government and a private non-profit, the Nippon Foundation. Specific topics will include a review of current conditions in areas from sea level rise to the impact of climate change on food systems.

Part of the session will also focus on ways to finance improvements that are needed, especially for smaller island nations.

Organizers said those countries remain among the most vulnerable to sea level rise, ocean pollution and environmental decay caused by climate change.

Plans are for participants to outline priorities and recommendations for action, including follow-ups.

Results from the meeting are expected to contribute to future international negotiations on biodiversity, climate change and ocean governance.