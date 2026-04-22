Papua New Guinea in disaster recovery after Cyclone Maila kills over 20

The death toll in Papua New Guinea from Tropical Cyclone Maila has risen to more than 20. Recovery teams have discovered more victims in remote areas.

Officials say most of the deaths were in Bougainville, including eight killed in a landslide, and at least 10 others killed by a landslide in East New Britain.

Papua New Guinea is located just north of Australia.

At its peak, Maila had strengthened to a category four system when it pounded parts of PNG and the Solomon Islands more than two weeks ago.

Australia has pledged $2.5 million to help with the cleanup in the country. PNG Prime Minister James Marape said making contact with remote communities affected by the disaster has been challenging.

He told Australia’s ABC News that food, water and temporary shelter are being organized for affected communities.

School was canceled this week in Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea that is seeking independence. The cyclone destroyed roads and bridges and severely disrupted food supply chains.

A Bougainville hospital is asking for basic supplies for people who are being treated for injuries and their families.

Meanwhile, some hard-hit areas of the Northern Marianas could be without water and power for weeks after the Pacific islands were battered by Super Typhoon Sinlaku.