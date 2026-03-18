Pacific News Minute: Tonga raises legal marriage age to 18

Tonga's government has changed its legal age for marriage to 18. In the past, anyone 15 to 17 years old could be married with parental consent, but the change is effective immediately.

Advocates say raising the legal age for marriage is a human rights issue. Last summer, the Women and Children Crisis Center in Tonga pushed for a change in the legal marrying age that would be in line with international standards.

ʻOfa Guttenbeil-Likiliki, the center's director, told Radio New Zealand that in the past, it was very common for those 15 to 17 years old to get married in Tonga with the consent of only one parent or caregiver. There were between 150 and 200 marriages within that age range per year.

Tonga's Ministry of Justice recently enacted the Civil Registration & Digital Identification Act of 2025, replacing an earlier law.

Guttenbeil-Likiliki is hoping for more positive change in the future, with help from the government.

The Save the Children director for Tonga, Lilieta Takau, says she hopes Tonga can influence more Pacific countries, such as the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, to raise their marriage age to 18.

She says she wants to “ensure that all children in the Pacific can grow up in a safe and educated and empowered environment.”