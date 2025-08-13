Pacific News Minute: U.S. and Cook Islands in talks over deep-sea mining

The United States has begun talks with the Cook Islands about research on seabed minerals exploration and development.

The Cook Islands lie halfway between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi and are made up of 15 islands and atolls.

Western nations have traditionally held control in the Pacific. But they have become concerned about China's plans to increase influence after Beijing signed defense, trade and financial deals with a growing number of Pacific countries in recent years.

Earlier this year, China and the Cook Islands signed a strategic partnership. It spans areas from deep-sea mining to education scholarships but excludes security ties.

The U.S. State Department said it has begun discussions with the Cook Islands to support the research necessary to inform seabed exploration and responsible development within the Cook Islands' Exclusive Economic Zone.

It added that U.S.-linked firms "sit at the forefront" of deep-seabed mineral research and exploration in the Cook Islands. The announcement is the latest in a trend by the Trump Administration to open the deep seabed up to commercial mining.

Meanwhile, the environmental organization Greenpeace said the announcement “signals yet another backdoor attempt by the U.S. to legitimize deep-sea mining — this time under the guise of 'science' and 'responsibility.’”